Train derailment and bridge collapse in Stillwater County

(UPDATE, 12:05 p.m.) Columbus Fire Chief Rich Cowger said authorities don't know yet what caused the incident, and are unsure if the Montana Rail Link train derailed first or if the bridge collapsed first. Those scenarios are part of the investigation.

Three rail cars are in the river. The cars that ended up in the water contained asphalt and sulfur so there was no hazardous oil spill although other cars on the train were carrying petroleum, he said. He was not sure how long it will take to get cars out of the river.

Officials have shut down the river downstream including fishing access sites.

The emergency protective measures at water treatment facilities in Laurel, Billings, and Lockwood have been lifted.

(1st REPORT, 9:20 a.m.) A train derailment between Reed Point and Columbus has led to the closure of parts of the Yellowstone and Stillwater Rivers; several tanker cars went into the river.

It happened at about 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. No injuries have been reported.

According to Stillwater County News, the derailment involved eight rail cars and none contained oil, adding that the cars contained asphalt and a second substance that officials are working to confirm.

David Gandy Train derailment in Stillwater County (June 2023)

The Stillwater County Department of Emergency Services has taken the following actions: notifications to all required agencies; safety and hazard mitigation efforts implemented; notifications to neighboring jurisdictions; coordination between local, state, federal agencies and Montana Rail Link.

Water treatment facilities in Laurel, Billings, and Lockwood, as well as the irrigation canal companies, have instituted emergency protective measures, including shutting down head gates, due to the potential hazmat spill.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks released the following information:

The Stillwater River is closed from Jefferies Landing Fishing Access Site to the confluence with the Yellowstone. If boaters see this alert while on the river below Jefferies Landing FAS, the last take out is Fireman’s Point FAS. The Yellowstone River is closed from Pelican FAS to Buffalo Mirage FAS to boaters and floaters. This includes Braaten and Indian Fort FASes. From Indian Point to Buffalo Mirage, the public should avoid the water due to possible contact with contaminants.

At this point, the cause of the derailment is not yet known. We will update you as we get more information.

