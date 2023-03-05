Training hosted to help people prepare for emergency situations

GREAT FALLS — Preparing for disasters is something that we typically don't think about in our day-to-day lives. However making sure you are ready and prepared in the event of a major incident can make a big difference and potentially save lives.

In an effort to train those who look to prepare for any given situation, the ICS-300 course was hosted at Great Falls College MSU.

Also referred to as "Incident Command System for Expanding Incidents," the course provides training and resources for personnel who require advanced knowledge and application of the ICS. This course expands upon information covered in the ICS-100 and ICS-200 courses.

"This class is for bringing order to chaos," said Joey Zahara, who serves as the Field Officer for Montana Disaster and Emergency Services. "When your life is flipped upside down and you're at the crisis mode, this class brings the people there with a calm, cool, collected and brings order to chaos."

The three-day training program is designed to not only to educate everyone on on the same page and to collaborate with a made up scenario to prepare them for real calls after the training is done.

The class also provides an in-depth focus on some of the practices and procedures in order to successfully manage emergency incidences, no matter the location or time of year. You never know when a major incident can occur. In fact, it may very well happen when you least expect it.

Cascade County Commissioner, Rae Grulkowski attended the training. She stated, "as a newly elected leader, I feel it's my obligation and desire to learn about our emergency system here in the county so that we can enact it properly. And I am doing my due diligence because, as we all know, safety of our citizens is priority."

Montana Disaster and Emergency Services says the ultimate goal is to prepare and make sure as much people as possible plan ahead, along with having the ability to work with others more effectively.

