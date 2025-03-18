Trending News (Tuesday, March 18, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good Tuesday! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Sunshine in the morning, followed by increasing clouds throughout the afternoon and evening. A passing rain or snow shower possible during the afternoon. A chilly northwest breeze at 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph at times. Daytime highs in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

TRENDING TODAY



Some people frustrated with Cascade County commission meetings. Click here.

Investigation into officer shooting of armed woman in Helena. Click here.

New program helps Touro College train future physicians. Click here.

Will tariffs impact building season in Great Falls? Click here.

Tiernan Irish Dancers step into tradition at the Capitol. Click here.

COMING UP:

INDIAN TACOS

Little Shell Powwow Commitee is having an Indian Taco Fundraiser March 22, from 11am to 6pm. Includes Bake sale, silent auction and of course, FOOD!! at Knights Of Columbus at 906 Central Avenue West. For more information, call Alisa at 406-868-7980.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: Where does today come before yesterday? In the dictionary. (From viewer: Jamey Bowden)

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!