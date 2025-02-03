Trending News + Weather (Monday, February 3, 2025)

Happy February! Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: It's going to be a frigid day. High temperatures will only reach the -0s and -10s. An east-northeast wind sustained at 5-15 mph will lead to wind chills in the -20s and -30s. Most of the day will be dry with overcast skies, but snow moves in after sunset tonight. Widespread snow continues overnight along with frigid temperatures.

Montana Ag Network: FAST Blackfeet. Click here.

GFPS moves closer to adding baseball in 2026. Click here.

1 dead, 1 injured after a stabbing in Bozeman. Click here.

Great Falls man treated for burns after house fire. Click here.

Scientists say the Yellowstone volcano is not likely to erupt anytime soon. Click here.

COMING UP: GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP - Grief Support Group, February 4th and 11th, at the Christ United Methodist Church, from 1:30-3:00pm. Call Linda at 406-868-1282 for more information.

