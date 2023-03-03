Watch Now
2 people arrested in connection with fight in Kalispell

Men arrested identified as leaders of Pagan Outlaw motorcycle gang
Posted at 8:58 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 11:09:50-05

KALISPELL – Law enforcement in Kalispell has arrested two men in connection with a February melee involving motorcycle gang members at the Majestic Valley Arena.

Michael Allan Murphy and Kyle Martin Johnson were taken into custody on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Murphy has been identified by authorities as the president of the Flathead chapter of the Pagan Outlaw motorcycle gang. Johnson is the vice president of the chapter, according to a news release.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Kalispell police officers, and Probation & Parole officers went to a Kalispell home to contact Murphy, who had a parole violation warrant for his arrest.

The release states that when officers arrived at the home, Murphy tried to run away but was taken into custody without incident.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino added that several other people were told by law enforcement to leave the residence and were compliant.

However, Johnson remained inside before leaving the home after about 30 minutes. Johnson is on probation and had several warrants for his arrest.

One officer sustained injuries during the arrest.

Sheriff Heino says authorities first learned of the club after several people displaying the club’s “colors” were involved in an assault on February 11, 2023, at the Majestic Valley Arena.

The incident at the Majestic Valley Arena — as well as the club’s activities in Flathead County — remain under investigation by local and federal authorities.

