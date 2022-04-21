Two people who died in a fire in Bridger have been identified

BRIDGER — Two people were found dead inside Honest Tom's Casino in Bridger on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, after a fire.

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said the two people have been identified as Marla Murray, 71 years old, and John Ahles, 33.

Murray was an employee of the casino, and Ahles was a customer. Both were from Bridger.

According to the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, the two people were found dead in the building when firefighters began "extinguishment" efforts.

Bridger Police Chief Mike Buechler said, "The call came in, 911. I got here, there was smoke billowing out of the door. I tried to yell in to see if anybody was in there. Nobody answered me. I open the screen door trying to see in there. You can only see a couple of feet. I come back out. We got the fire department here as soon as possible. And they discovered two bodies.”

The state crime lab in Billings will conduct autopsies on Thursday to determine the cause and manner of death.

There is no word yet on the suspected cause of the fire. We will update you when we get more information.

The Sheriff's Office said that there is an "ongoing collaborative investigation" involving the Bridger Police Department, Montana Department of Criminal Investigations, Montana State Fire Marshal's Office, and the Carbon County Sheriff's Office.

Responding agencies included the Bridger Police Department; fire departments from Bridger, Fromberg, and Belfry; the State Fire Marshal; and the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.



TRENDING ARTICLES

