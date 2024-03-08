Are you ready? Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend

It's almost that time of year again. On Sunday, March 9, 2024, most Americans will spring forward for Daylight Saving Time. Daylight Saving Time occurs every year on the second Sunday in March. It runs until the first Sunday in November. With the exception of Arizona and Hawaii, every state will change its clocks an hour ahead at 2 a.m. on Sunday.



The reason for daylight saving time is to shift an hour of daylight from the morning to the evening. Governments implemented daylight saving time as a measure to conserve energy.

While Americans conserve some energy in the evening with more daylight, research has found that the benefit is negated by increased energy usage in the morning.

There have been attempts to make Daylight Saving Time the new Standard Time. Nearly half of all states have passed measures to remain on Daylight Saving Time all year. However, an act of Congress is needed for states to make the move.

In 2018, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida introduced the Sunshine Protection Act. It would make Daylight Saving Time the standard across the county. After several attempts, it finally passed the Senate in 2021, but died in the U.S. House. It was reintroduced in March 2023, but it's been stuck in the committee process.

CHECK SMOKE ALARMS

The American Red Cross urges people to check their smoke alarms on this date. The agency says that you should make sure your smoke alarms are working, and to replace the batteries if needed.

"We get very busy in our life, and we just kind of forget about that one thing about checking our smoke detectors, it doesn't take very long," said Sue Hawthorne, a Red Cross of Montana volunteer.

They also encourage people to practice a two-minute fire escape plan, to make sure everyone in your household is able to get out in less than two minutes in case an emergency happens.

