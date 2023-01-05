Bodies of 3 adults, 5 minors found in Utah home

ENOCH, UTAH — Eight bodies were found inside an Enoch City home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, all suffering from gunshot wounds, police say.

Enoch City officials said three adults and five minors were among those found inside the home in the 4900 North block of Albert Drive.

Police were called to the house in reference to a welfare check and found the bodies inside.

Officials say they do not believe there is a threat to the public or that any suspects are at large.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

