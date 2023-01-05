Watch Now
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Bodies of 3 adults, 5 minors found in Utah home

Bodies of 3 adults, 5 minors found in Utah home
KSTU
Bodies of 3 adults, 5 minors found in Utah home
Bodies of 3 adults, 5 minors found in Utah home
Posted at 7:14 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 21:15:55-05

ENOCH, UTAH — Eight bodies were found inside an Enoch City home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, all suffering from gunshot wounds, police say.

Enoch City officials said three adults and five minors were among those found inside the home in the 4900 North block of Albert Drive.

Police were called to the house in reference to a welfare check and found the bodies inside.

Officials say they do not believe there is a threat to the public or that any suspects are at large.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App