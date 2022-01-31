Update on convoy of truckers at Coutts-Sweet Grass border

A large convoy of truckers and their supporters started in western Canada heading to Ottawa several days ago, driving in protest of a Canadian mandate that truckers must quarantine for two weeks if passing into the country without a COVID vaccination. The convoy made it to the Canadian capital in Ottawa on Saturday.

A large group of truckers and supporters have also gathered along the Montana-Canada border at Sweet Grass/Coutts.

CBC Calgary reported on Saturday : "RCMP say a large demonstration has blocked off Highway 4 in southern Alberta in both the north and southbound lanes near the village of Coutts, Alta., stopping traffic to and from the Canada-United States border crossing. Cars, trucks, farm tractors and other vehicles have filled the highway — from south of Lethbridge, Alta., to the Canada-United States border crossing in Coutts — in support of a national trucker convoy that has arrived in Ottawa, with a stated goal of protesting the trucker COVID-19 vaccine mandate."

People rally on Hi-Line to support 'Freedom Convoy' in Canada

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Monday : "Over the weekend, thousands of protestors gathered on Parliament Hill, convoys of transport trucks clogged downtown streets, and the Ottawa Police Service opened several criminal investigations into the desecration of monuments and illegal or threatening behaviour from protesters. It began in opposition to mandatory vaccination for cross-border truckers but has since evolved to include a range of opposition to COVID-19 public health measures. It's also attracted international media attention."

The National Post of Canada said police in Ottawa expect the total number of "Freedom Convoy" vehicles will top out between 1,000 and 2,000.

MTN News has a reporter at the border, and will have an update on the Monday evening newscasts.