Cincinnati family has close call after iPhone catches fire on kitchen counter

One Cincinnati family had a close call after an old iPhone 4 connected to a charger exploded and caught fire on their kitchen counter.

Brian Leisgang took to social media to share his experience with other iPhone users.

"Please share! We were extremely lucky to avoid a house fire. Our kids were charging our old iPhone 4 with the Apple charger last night, and it exploded and caught on fire in our kitchen while we were sleeping," stated Leisgang in a Facebook post.

Luckily, the family had just cleaned off the kitchen counter the day before the rare incident.

"It usually has lots of school books and papers in that area. There were small pieces of the phone and black soot all over the counter this morning," said Leisgang.

The Cincinnati family says they posted the video on social media in hopes of possibly helping prevent a fire in someone else’s house.



This story was originally published by Austin Grabish on KGTV.com.

