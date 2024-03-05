Watch Now
La Retama Public Library polling location moved to City Hall

La Retama Library closed for voting
Posted at 11:43 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 13:43:21-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The city of Corpus Christi has a quick update on one of the polling locations for Tuesday's primary elections.

La Retama Public Library was initially included in the lineup. However, because of construction on Comanche St. blocking entry to the library, Corpus Christi Public Information Officer Robert Gonzales said that they have moved the polling location from La Retama to City Hall.

