Packers QB Aaron Rodgers guest-hosting 'Jeopardy!'

Get ready Packers fans, get ready - Aaron Rodgers is about to be the guest host of "Jeopardy!" The Packers QB is one of several celebrities hosting the game show during two-week intervals. Rodgers will start his 10-episode residency this Monday, April 5th.

Former show champion Ken Jennings, show producer Mike Richards, and TV personality Katie Couric have wrapped up their two-week residencies.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, actress Mayim Bialik, and "Today" host Savannah Guthrie will host future shows. A permanent host has not yet been announced, following the death of Alex Trebek last year.

This won't be the first time Rodgers has appeared on "Jeopardy!" He appeared on an episode of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" in 2015, when he raised $50,000 for the MACC (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer) Fund, according to Packers.com.

Rodgers jumped at the chance to host the show when asked. "The show has been so special to me over the years," he said, according to Packers. com. "It's been a staple at my house here in Green Bay for the last 16 years – 6 o'clock watching Alex and trying to get as many questions as I can. When the opportunity came up in 2015 I mean that was a dream come true, it really was, to be on there, to get to meet Alex was just such a special moment, and we're all obviously sad about his passing."

"Jeopardy!" airs at 6 p.m. on KRTV.