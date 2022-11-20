Police: 5 dead, 18 hurt in Colorado nightclub shooting

( KOAA ) Late Saturday into Sunday first responders rushed to the scene of a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs - which is a predominantly LGBTQ club - where police say 5 people were killed and 18 injured.

CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez says the suspected shooter, 22-year old Anderson Lee Aldrich, entered the club before midnight and immediately started shooting.

Vasquez confirms at least two customers immediately acted to stop the shooter. Officers arrived on the scene within three minutes of the first call and had the suspect in custody two minutes later.

Police confirm the suspect had two weapons at the time of the shooting but did not elaborate on what type of firearms.

The names of the victims are not available as authorities are working to locate next of kin as the El Paso County Coroner's Office conducts its investigation.

The suspect is currently being treated at the hospital. A UCHealth spokesperson says their facilities are treating 10 people from this attack, but can not provide specifics at this time.

District Attorney Michael Allen confirms this will be a federal, state, and local investigation. There is no comment at this time if this was a targeted hate crime or if another motive was involved.

Club Q posted on their Facebook page stating they are "devastated by the senseless attack on our community." They express somber gratitude to their patrons by saying "we thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

According to the LGBTQ club's social media accounts, last night featured a 9 p.m. show with a group called Drag Divas. The location is inside a shopping center at the busy intersection of N Academy and N Carefree in Colorado Springs.

