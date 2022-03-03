Calling fees to Ukraine waived

GREAT FALLS — Gagnon's Inc. in Great Falls said this week that its telecommunications service provider, BlueFace, has removed all call charges to Ukraine cellphone and landline numbers.

They are doing this to encourage anyone to reach out to their loved ones, friends, and colleagues in Ukraine and let them know you’re thinking of them.

John Gagnon explained the idea came to him after watching a news report of a woman in Billings who was calling her family in Ukraine almost daily.

“After I saw that I thought to myself, 'Oh my goodness that has got to be so expensive for her,' and that’s where the idea of having a place where people could come that the fees would be waived.”

Gagnon's currently has a line and a private room at its office for people to use; if you are interested, call Gagnon's at 406-727-2278 to make arrangements.



