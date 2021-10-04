UPDATE: Facebook, Instagram users worldwide report widespread outages

(UPDATE) Facebook began working - for some people, and with intermittent outages - just before 6 p.m. Eastern time.



Several social media sites, including Whatsapp, Facebook, Tik Tok, and Instagram, had users worldwide reporting widespread issues Monday, according to crowdsourcing website Down Detector.

The website that reports telecommunication and social media outages, received more than 38,000 reports of a problem on the social media site at about 10 a.m.

The most-reported problem users reported was "website."

In a tweet, Facebook said they were aware of the problem and were working on getting the issue resolved.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

News of Facebook's outage comes less than 24 hours after former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen's interview aired on "60 Minutes" Sunday, to report that the social media company is aware its products and decisions can cause harm.

Hours after the outage was reported, Bloomberg reported that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's net worth plunged $7 billion.

The site also received more than 54,000 reports of a problem on Instagram at around 10 a.m.

According to the site, they received more than 22,000 reports of a problem on WhatsApp at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Down Detector also reported issues with Tik Tok, after they received more than 500 reports of a problem at approximately 1:30 p.m.

It's unclear what is causing the issues on the platform.

Twitter joined in on the reported outage, tweeting, "hello literally everyone," as other social media accounts, including McDonald's, Wendy's, and Starbucks joked about the outage.

