VIDEO: surveying hurricane damage in Lee County

A look at the day leading up to and the few days after Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida. Chloe Nordquist was in Lee County and saw how the storm impacted residents immediately after, the search and rescue efforts that were going on across the county, and where the community goes from here.

Surveying hurricane damage in Lee County

The Category 4 storm made landfall in Florida on September 28, leaving a trail of destruction. Homes and businesses on Sanibel Island and Fort Myers Beach were flattened by the storm, which moved across the state and up the East Coast.

As of Tuesday, Florida reported 68 storm-related deaths. More than 400,000 customers remain without power nearly a week after the storm.

