What are the best jobs in America in 2022?

U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the 100 best jobs in 2022, with healthcare and tech dominating the list.

Landing at number one is information security analyst.

The threat of a cyber attack haunts companies around the world. Brian Wrozek is the chief information security officer for the security firm Optiv and helps businesses shield their networks from hackers. "I am protecting against two things: people making mistakes because technology is complicated and attackers who wants to do harm and steal information," Wrozek says.

Is Wrozek shocked that information security analyst is the top job on the list? "No, I wasn't" he says. "We're seeing a tremendous amount of interest from new people trying to break into the industry as well as even internal employees wanting to rotate over to our team."

U.S. News & World Report recognized information security for its median salary of more than $103,590 a year, strong job growth potential, and good work-life balance.

Other tech jobs were also high on the list, but careers in healthcare took four of the top ten spots, including nurse practitioner at number two and physician assistant at number three.

"They have lower barriers to entry than some other healthcare jobs. They don't require medical school, so you can start working much earlier, and you won't be saddled with hundreds of thousands of dollars of potential student debt," explained Antonio Barbera, U.S. News & World Report Consumer Advice Senior Editor.

When making their rankings, U.S. News & World Report balanced factors like salary, unemployment rate, job growth, and stress.

Here's a look at the 10 best jobs in America in 2022, according to U.S. News & World Report:

1. Information Security Analyst

2. Nurse Practitioner

3. Physician Assistant

4. Medical & Health Services Manager

5. Software Developer

6. Data Scientist

7. Financial Manager

8. Statistician

9. Lawyer

10. Speech-Language Pathologist