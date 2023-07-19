Woman 'severely injured' by a bison at national park in North Dakota

A woman from Minnesota was "severely injured" by a bison in Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The National Park Service said in a news release that at about 11:00 a.m. park staff were notified of the incident, which happened at the Painted Canyon Trailhead.

Park Rangers and Billings County Sheriff and Emergency Medical Services responded and treated the patient at the scene until she could be taken by ambulance to Dickinson for further medical care.

The woman was then transferred to a hospital in Fargo. She sustained significant injuries to her abdomen and foot, and was last reported to be in serious but stable condition.

The incident is still being investigated and the exact details of what happened are not yet known. There are no reports at this point that the woman approached the bison.

This incident happened two days before a similar one in Yellowstone National Park, where a woman sustained "significant injuries" to her chest and abdomen after being gored by a bison. Click here for details.

Park staff would like to remind visitors that bison are large, powerful, and wild. They can turn quickly and can easily outrun humans. Bulls can be aggressive during the rutting season, mid-July through August. Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time. Park regulations require that visitors stay at least 75 feet (the length of two full-sized busses) away from large animals such as bison, elk, deer, pronghorn, and horses. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.

National Parks are generally safe places and many people visit every year without incident, but visitors must make themselves aware of potential hazards. National Park staff is happy to assist with trip planning, and information is available at visitor centers and on individual park websites.

We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter



