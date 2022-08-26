Watch Now
News

Actions

U.S. Highway 87 project north of Great Falls wraps up

U.S. Highway 87 project north of Great Falls wraps up
Work was done on nearly seven miles of the road between Dent Bridge Road and Great Bear Avenue.
Work was done on nearly seven miles of the road between Dent Bridge Road and Great Bear Avenue.
Posted at 11:16 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 13:21:39-04

A project to improve a portion of U.S. Highway 87 just north of Great Falls in Cascade County is complete.

Work was done on nearly seven miles of the road between Dent Bridge Road and Great Bear Avenue.

The road was expanded to include wider shoulders and a passing zone with two lanes.

The project took about two years to complete and was in response to increased traffic on the road.

The project’s construction engineer, Rich Hibl, said, "No major problems on the project. It went pretty smoothly, which we're happy for. It certainly will make that section of roadway much more efficient and safer."

As of Friday, work on other sections of the road was in the “design phase,” Hibl said.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Work was done on nearly seven miles of the road between Dent Bridge Road and Great Bear Avenue.
Work was done on nearly seven miles of road between Dent Bridge Road and Great Bear Avenue.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App