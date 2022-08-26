U.S. Highway 87 project north of Great Falls wraps up

A project to improve a portion of U.S. Highway 87 just north of Great Falls in Cascade County is complete.

Work was done on nearly seven miles of the road between Dent Bridge Road and Great Bear Avenue.

The road was expanded to include wider shoulders and a passing zone with two lanes.

The project took about two years to complete and was in response to increased traffic on the road.

The project’s construction engineer, Rich Hibl, said, "No major problems on the project. It went pretty smoothly, which we're happy for. It certainly will make that section of roadway much more efficient and safer."

As of Friday, work on other sections of the road was in the “design phase,” Hibl said.



