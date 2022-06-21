United Way of Cascade County announces grants

GREAT FALLS — The United Way of Cascade County has a goal to fill a need in Great Falls. That need is to provide support. The ways the that the United Way support the residents in Great Falls range from support in healthcare, education, and financial stability.

Every year, the organization saves up funds to invest back into the community. Thanks to last year’s campaign, they were able to invest $1,143,183, and calculate that the funds will be able to reach more than 30,000 people.

Designating $701,183 of that investment to community initiatives and employee-designated non-profits, a team of 40 volunteers was tasked with going through applications of non-profits that fit in with the United Way’s goals in the community. In the end, the last $400,000 was split to 30 non-profits in the form of grants.

“You know, just the need in our community is real and so it’s wonderful to be able to meet that need. United way grants will help everyone from babies that need extra help all the way to seniors who need meals. So, literally everyone in every stage of their life can be helped by United Way.” Explained Marketing Director, Kim Skornogoski.

One of the non-profits receiving grant funding is the YWCA of Great Falls. As a provider of services to meet critical needs of women and children in the community, the organization was ecstatic to hear that they were chosen to receive funding.

YWCA director Sandi Flipowicz said, “It is going to really make a difference to ensuring that our doors stay open. It will all be used in the mercy home shelter, and we are very proud to be a part of United Way.”

The United Way believes that when a child succeeds in school, when a neighborhood improves, and when families have good health, everyone wins. They hope to continue providing support to the community.

Here are the 30 programs that will be funded this year:

Education -- $66,480



Boys & Girls Club -- $17,480

Foster Grandparents -- $8,000

GFPS Every Child a Reader program -- $5,000

Habitat for Humanity Building Better Futures - $10,000

St. Vincent de Paul child literacy program -- $3,000

Young Parents Education Center -- $23,000

Financial Stability -- $189,290



Alliance for Youth’s youth resource center – $21,250

Cascade County Law Clinic -- $10,250

Family Promise -- $6,000

Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home -- $10,000

Habitat for Humanity -- $12,000

Job Service -- $2,500

Kairos Youth Services -- $25,040

NeighborWorks Great Falls -- $24,000

Opportunities, Inc. (housing)-- $35,000

St. Vincent de Paul’s homeless outreach programs -- $30,000

YWCA Mercy Home -- $13,250

Health -- $186,230

