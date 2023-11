USPS holiday shipping deadlines for 2023

VALIER — Valier Postmaster Shari Nickisch talked about USPS peak season shipping dates. Mailing by the suggested deadlines helps to ensure holiday greetings and gifts arrive on-time.

The information below covers domestic, international and military shipping destinations to allow for the timely delivery of cards, letters and packages by Dec. 25th

Lower 48 (not Alaska and Hawaii)

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Alaska

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Hawaii

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Military (APO, FPO)

USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 6

First-Class Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 15*