Montana State Prison vacant guard positions at 35% in August

HELENA — More than a third of Montana State Prison’s correctional officer positions were vacant in mid-August, according to the Montana Department of Corrections.

In a letter to an interim legislative committee, DOC Director Brian Gootkin said 90 of the 257 correctional officer positions at the Montana State Prison were vacant as of August 12, which is about 35%.

Since May 10, the prison hired eight new correctional officers, but lost 22.

The letter from Gootkin was sent to the Law & Justice Interim Committee in response to questions the committee asked Gootkin during a June meeting.

Last Friday, several members of the Montana State Prison employee union picketed outside the prison and called out leadership for failing to retain employees.

Some employees at Montana State Prison picket working conditions

The Montana Department of Corrections has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Editor's note: This story will be updated.

