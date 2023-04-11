Watch Now
News

Actions

Video: moose wanders into Alaska hospital

Moose wanders into Alaska hospital
Posted at 10:03 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 12:05:09-04

A moose wandered into the lobby of a medical building in Anchorage, Alaska, recently.

The Providence Alaska Health Park's director of security said the moose was apparently looking for a meal and noticed the green plants in the lobby.

Shannon Cole of KTUU in Anchorage wrote: "Patients, health care staff and security officers then watched as the moose — a youngster of about a year old — walked straight up to what appeared to be a type of umbrella tree and sampled a few of the stems. Even though most Alaskans are used to seeing the monstrous mammals, the presence of one inside the hospital’s lobby was a surprise for those inside."

Security officers formed a semi-circle around the moose and moved some seating out of the way to coax it out of the building.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!