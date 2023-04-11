Video: moose wanders into Alaska hospital

A moose wandered into the lobby of a medical building in Anchorage, Alaska, recently.

The Providence Alaska Health Park's director of security said the moose was apparently looking for a meal and noticed the green plants in the lobby.

Shannon Cole of KTUU in Anchorage wrote: "Patients, health care staff and security officers then watched as the moose — a youngster of about a year old — walked straight up to what appeared to be a type of umbrella tree and sampled a few of the stems. Even though most Alaskans are used to seeing the monstrous mammals, the presence of one inside the hospital’s lobby was a surprise for those inside."

Security officers formed a semi-circle around the moose and moved some seating out of the way to coax it out of the building.

