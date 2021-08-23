Watch
News

Actions

Warden Bridge: lane closure for several days

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Warden Bridge (10th Avenue South)
Warden Bridge (10th Avenue South)
Posted at 7:56 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 21:59:35-04

GREAT FALLS — Eastbound 10th Avenue South (Warden) Bridge will have a one-lane closure beginning on Monday, August 23, and running through Friday, August 27.

The closure will be from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day. The lane closure will be for right/driving lane on the bridge.

The Montana Department of Transportation says that the lane closure is part of the normal bridge inspection process.

The MDT advises drivers to watch for inspection vehicles and workers on the bridge. Drivers will see flaggers, reduced speed limits, and a work zone on River Road beneath the bridge when the inspection vehicle is inspecting over the road.

Drivers are advised to adjust their travel time and schedules accordingly.

For more information about the inspection, call the MDT at 406-455-8323.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere