Warden Bridge: lane closure for several days

GREAT FALLS — Eastbound 10th Avenue South (Warden) Bridge will have a one-lane closure beginning on Monday, August 23, and running through Friday, August 27.

The closure will be from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day. The lane closure will be for right/driving lane on the bridge.

The Montana Department of Transportation says that the lane closure is part of the normal bridge inspection process.

The MDT advises drivers to watch for inspection vehicles and workers on the bridge. Drivers will see flaggers, reduced speed limits, and a work zone on River Road beneath the bridge when the inspection vehicle is inspecting over the road.

Drivers are advised to adjust their travel time and schedules accordingly.

For more information about the inspection, call the MDT at 406-455-8323.

