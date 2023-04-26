WATCH LIVE: MT House debates disciplinary action against Rep Zephyr

The Montana House of Representatives is debating possible disciplinary action against Rep. Zooey Zephyr of Missoula.

Zephyr, a transgender woman, has not been allowed to speak on the floor since last week. Republicans objected after she said lawmakers who voted for Senate Bill 99 – a ban on gender-affirming medical procedures for transgender youth – should be ashamed and would have “blood on your hands.”

Since then, Regier, R-Kalispell, has said he has concerns that Zephyr wouldn’t maintain decorum if he called on her, and he has refused to recognize her on the floor. He has pointed to rules that give the speaker the final say on questions of recognition. Regier told MTN Zephyr would be allowed to speak again once she regained "trust" and apologized.