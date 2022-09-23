Watch MSU and UM football on MTN on Saturday

Two games of Big Sky Conference football will be broadcast on MTN on Saturday, September 24.



Montana State University at Eastern Washington: kick-off at 2 p.m., broadcast on KRTV.

Portland State at University of Montana: kick-off at 2 p.m., broadcast on The CW.

The KRTV broadcast of the MSU Bobcats game will pre-empt the Florida Gators–Tennessee Volunteers game carried by CBS. Fans who want to watch the Gators-Vols game can do so with an antenna (over-the air) by tuning to channel 3.5 on their TV.

Here is how to watch The CW in/around Great Falls:



Over the air: Channel 3.2

DirecTV: Channel 4

Spectrum/Charter: Channel 512

Local CW programming can also be found on Hulu and Youtube TV.

Upcoming games that will be broadcast on MTN:

