Watch MSU and UM football on MTN on Saturday

MTN Sports
Posted at 2:57 PM, Sep 23, 2022
Two games of Big Sky Conference football will be broadcast on MTN on Saturday, September 24.

  • Montana State University at Eastern Washington: kick-off at 2 p.m., broadcast on KRTV.
  • Portland State at University of Montana: kick-off at 2 p.m., broadcast on The CW.

The KRTV broadcast of the MSU Bobcats game will pre-empt the Florida Gators–Tennessee Volunteers game carried by CBS. Fans who want to watch the Gators-Vols game can do so with an antenna (over-the air) by tuning to channel 3.5 on their TV.

Here is how to watch The CW in/around Great Falls:

  • Over the air: Channel 3.2
  • DirecTV: Channel 4
  • Spectrum/Charter: Channel 512

Local CW programming can also be found on Hulu and Youtube TV.

Upcoming games that will be broadcast on MTN:

  • October 1: Montana at Idaho State in Pocatello, Idaho. Kick-off is at 2 p.m. and it will be broadcast on KTGF.
  • October 8: Idaho State at Montana State in Bozeman. Kick-off is at 2 p.m. and it will be broadcast on KTGF.
  • October 15: Idaho at Montana in Missoula. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. and it will be broadcast on KRTV.
  • October 15: Montana State at Northern Colorado in Greeley. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. and it will be broadcast on KTGF.
  • October 22: Weber State at Montana State in Bozeman. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. and it will be broadcast on The CW.
  • October 29: Montana at Weber State in Ogden. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. and it will be broadcast on The CW.
  • November 5: Montana State at Northern Arizona in Flagstaff. Kick-off is at 2 p.m. and it will be broadcast on KTGF.
  • November 5: Cal Poly at Montana in Missoula. Kick-off is at 6 p.m. and it will be broadcast on KRTV.
  • November 12: Eastern Washington at Montana in Missoula. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. and it will be broadcast on The CW.
  • November 12: Montana State at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. Kick-off is at 6 p.m. and it will be broadcast on KRTV.
  • November 19: Montana at Montana State in Bozeman. Kick-off is at noon and it will be broadcast on KRTV.
