Watch MSU and UM football on MTN on Saturday

Two games of Big Sky Conference football will be broadcast on MTN on Saturday, September 24.
- Montana State University at Eastern Washington: kick-off at 2 p.m., broadcast on KRTV.
- Portland State at University of Montana: kick-off at 2 p.m., broadcast on The CW.
The KRTV broadcast of the MSU Bobcats game will pre-empt the Florida Gators–Tennessee Volunteers game carried by CBS. Fans who want to watch the Gators-Vols game can do so with an antenna (over-the air) by tuning to channel 3.5 on their TV.
Here is how to watch The CW in/around Great Falls:
- Over the air: Channel 3.2
- DirecTV: Channel 4
- Spectrum/Charter: Channel 512
Local CW programming can also be found on Hulu and Youtube TV.
Upcoming games that will be broadcast on MTN:
- October 1: Montana at Idaho State in Pocatello, Idaho. Kick-off is at 2 p.m. and it will be broadcast on KTGF.
- October 8: Idaho State at Montana State in Bozeman. Kick-off is at 2 p.m. and it will be broadcast on KTGF.
- October 15: Idaho at Montana in Missoula. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. and it will be broadcast on KRTV.
- October 15: Montana State at Northern Colorado in Greeley. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. and it will be broadcast on KTGF.
- October 22: Weber State at Montana State in Bozeman. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. and it will be broadcast on The CW.
- October 29: Montana at Weber State in Ogden. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. and it will be broadcast on The CW.
- November 5: Montana State at Northern Arizona in Flagstaff. Kick-off is at 2 p.m. and it will be broadcast on KTGF.
- November 5: Cal Poly at Montana in Missoula. Kick-off is at 6 p.m. and it will be broadcast on KRTV.
- November 12: Eastern Washington at Montana in Missoula. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. and it will be broadcast on The CW.
- November 12: Montana State at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. Kick-off is at 6 p.m. and it will be broadcast on KRTV.
- November 19: Montana at Montana State in Bozeman. Kick-off is at noon and it will be broadcast on KRTV.