Watch the Cats-Griz game on KRTV

The 123rd annual "Brawl of the Wild" football game pitting the University of Montana Bobcats against the University of Montana Grizzlies will be on Saturday, November 23, 2024, in Bozeman.

Second-ranked Montana State is aiming to put the finishing touches on the first 12-0 regular season in program history. Ninth-ranked Montana is looking for its ninth win this season and second straight over its rivals.

The home team has won the past four games in the series, with the Griz winning 37-7 last year, and 29-10 in 2021 in Missoula. In Bozeman, the Bobcats won 55-21 in 2022, and 48-14 in 2019. The teams didn't play in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

Today's game will be broadcast on KRTV. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show, and kick-off is scheduled for noon. The postgame show will immediately follow the game.

NOTE: several people have told us that the Dish Network and DirecTV programming guides do not list this game on KRTV - but we assure you, the game will be carried on KRTV on Dish Network and DirecTV. For some reason, the satellite companies have not updated their respective on-screen guides with current information about our programming.

The game will also air on the other CBS affiliates across Montana: KXLH in Helena, KBZK in Bozeman, KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley, KTVQ in Billings, and KXLF in Butte.

The game, which is the final game of the regular season, will also be available to stream on ESPN+.