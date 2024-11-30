What are 'sun dogs?'

Several people noticed an eye-catching phenomenon in the Montana sky on Friday: sun dogs!

According to KRTV chief meteorologist Ryan Dennis, sun dogs are bright spots of light that form about 22 degrees to the left and/or right of the sun.

Robert Rides At The Door Sun Dogs

They form when sunlight is refracted by ice crystals in the atmosphere, and they are most commonly seen when it is cold outside and the sun is low on the horizon.

Space.com notes: "Sundogs typically appear as a pair of patches of light with subtle colors which manifest at the same altitude over the horizon as the sun. They can appear in a variety of forms, sometimes as colorful spots, or other times, so intense and bright they appear to be two additional suns in the sky."