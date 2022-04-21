Watch
What's that smoke north of Great Falls?

CRYSTAL NIX
Posted at 2:13 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 17:48:14-04

GREAT FALLS — If you look to the north of Great Falls today, you might see smoke from a fire - but it's not a wildfire.

According to the Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation is conducting a prescribed burn at/near Benton Lake Wildlife Refuge.

They are burning an estimated 2,200 acres, and the fire is kicking up a lot of smoke.

You can check the status of scheduled burns - for any Montana county - on the Montana Burn Permit & Notification Service website by clicking here.

You can also use the site to buy a burn permit, activate an existing permit, and renew an existing permit.

