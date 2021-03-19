GREAT FALLS — The formal mask mandate was lifted in Cascade County on Wednesday, March 17, but businesses, schools, and other organizations can still require their use. How are schools in Cascade County adapting to the change?

Great Falls Public Schools released the following information shortly after the county requirement was lifted:

Great Falls Public Schools has had mask protocol as part of the safe schools reopening plan that was approved by the Board of Trustees in August of 2020, prior to the state or county requirements. The current mask requirement will remain in place in all schools. As of this time, many of the 1500 employees of the School District have not been afforded the opportunity to become fully vaccinated. Until this occurs, it would not be prudent to deviate from the current practices. By and large, the sanitation and safety protocols that the District has put in place have worked this year in minimizing the spread of COVID-19 and allowed for schools to remain open. At this point it is in the best interest of our students and staff to stay the course and continue to maintain the health and safety standards that are working and in place.

Anyone entering GFPS facilities will be required to wear a mask. The decision to keep the mask mandate is due to the fact that schools have seen inconsistent infection rate so far this academic year.

Tom Moore, GFPS superintendent, explained, “We’ve seen some sharp declines and then we’ve seen some spikes throughout the last couple of months. I would anticipate we’re probably going to see that until as the medical community say we get herd immunity. People immune to the virus and whatever variants come along, we’ll probably see some of those undulations but my hope and my wishes for our school community is that we can finish this last quarter of the school in good fashion."

Which schools in Cascade County require masks?

Rural and private districts are tasked with making a decision within their own individual administrations as to their COVID guidelines. With that choice, Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic School is keeping masks on. “I have a lot of faith in our students and I think they know that at this point in time that they know things are starting to change and hopefully on the right track of getting us all through this safetly. But they're going to continue to stay the course with us through the next few months because they know that its also for the health and safety of other that are in the building with them each and every day,” said principal Sherri Schmitz.

Masks Required

Chief Joseph Elementary School

Giant Springs Elementary

Lewis & Clark Elementary School

Lincoln Elementary School

Longfellow Elementary School

Loy Elementary School

Meadowlark Elementary School

Morningside Elementary School

Mountainview Elementary School

Riverview Elementary School

Roosevelt School

Sacajawea Elementary School

Sunnyside Elementary School

Valley View Elementary School

West Elementary School

Whittier Elementary School

East middle School

North Middle School

C.M. Russell HIgh School

Great Falls High School

Paris Gibson Education Center

Great Falls Transitional Kindergarten

Holy Spirit Catholic School

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School

Great Falls Central Catholic High School

Masks Required Until Vaccination

Belt School District

Undecided (Currently requiring masks)

Fort Shaw Elementary School

Simms High School

Recommending but not requiring (Optional)

Five Falls Christian School

Foothill Community Christian School

Ulm School District

Cascade Public Schools

Highwood School District

Vaughn Public School