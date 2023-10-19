Watch Now
Why the increased military activity near Lewistown and Malmstrom?

Malmstrom Air Force Base
Posted at 7:06 PM, Oct 18, 2023
GREAT FALLS — People may notice an increased military presence near Lewistown and Malmstrom Air Force Base during scheduled training on October 19 and 20, 2023.

Airmen will be training in accordance with the Local Integrated Response Plan and Response Task Force alongside Lewistown first responders, exercising contingency checklists and procedures in response to a simulated incident.

Malmstrom officials said in a news release that the participation in an exercise such as this is "allows key agencies the ability to test response efforts ensuring proper and effective response with local and state first responders during times of crisis."

The 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom AFB is responsible for 150 launch facilities of intercontinental ballistic missiles and 15 missile alert facilities (where military personnel monitor and operate the system).

They’re spread across a 13,800-square-mile missile field that covers parts of eight counties: Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Judith Basin, Lewis & Clark, Meagher, Teton, and Wheatland.

