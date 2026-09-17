Wildlife officials euthanize grizzly bear southwest of Augusta after livestock killings

GREAT FALLS — Wildlife officials euthanized an adult female grizzly bear southwest of Augusta on Tuesday evening after the bear killed three cows in the area.

Officials found the bear eating a cow on state land, approximately 3 miles from where a separate bear attacked an archery hunter Monday morning. The hunter survived with significant injuries.

Investigators say the attack on the hunter was a surprise defensive encounter. A dead cow was also found 150 yards from the attack site.

The victim suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries, according to FWP. He managed to walk to his vehicle, then drive himself to Simms, where his father took him to Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, according to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.

According to a release from FWP, it is unknown if the euthanized bear is the same bear involved in the human attack, but due to the surprise and defensive nature of the encounter, no further action will be taken to locate the bear.

Access to the state-owned land from Elk Creek Road remains closed. The cow carcasses are still in the area.

RELATED:

Wildlife officials confirm bear that attacked Montana man near Augusta was a grizzly

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.