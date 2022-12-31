'Wrong-way' driver injury crash on I-15

HELENA — The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting an injury crash on I-15 near the Gates of the Mountains exit involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Friday, December 30, 2022.
Trooper Adam James told MTN that at around 6:30 p.m. the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office received a report of a wrong-way driver in a dark pickup truck northbound in the southbound lane on I-15 near Lincoln Road.
At 6:35 p.m. MHP located a red Chevrolet Silverado around mile marker 208 northbound in the southbound lanes. MHP pursued the vehicle.
At 6:38 p.m. the truck crashed into a white GMC Yukon. No information about the occupants, including injuries, is available at this time.
We will update you if we get more information.
