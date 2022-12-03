NFR Day 2: Sage Newman, Haven Meged, Lisa Lockhart place, pocket checks in second round

LAS VEGAS — Montanans Sage Newman, Haven Meged and Lisa Lockhart pocketed checks during the second round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Friday.

Newman, a Melstone cowboy, found himself in the money again in the second performance of saddle bronc riding at the Thomas & Mack Center. Newman, a night after winning the first round with an 89-point ride, scored an 82 riding C5 Rodeo's Double D, finishing in a three-way tie for sixth to earn $1,555.

Newman, who came into the day with an $88,000-plus lead atop the world standings, is chasing his first title.

Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks bounced back in his second-round performance in saddle bronc, scoring 80.5 riding Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's River's Ghost, but was again not in the money. Brooks had a no-score ride on Thursday.

Tanner Butner of Daniel, Wyoming, had an 85.5-point ride, while Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyoming, rode to a 72-point score. Lefty Holman of Visalia, California, was the Round 2 saddle bronc winner with a score of 87.

Elsewhere, Miles City's Meged had a second-round time of 8.4 seconds in tie-down roping, good for a tie for fifth place and $4,042. Meged had an 8.8-second score in Round 1 on Thursday, which also tied for fifth place.

For the second consecutive night, Caleb Smidt won the tie-down performance, this time with a 7.2-second showing.

Lockhart, a Circle native, placed fourth in Round 2 of barrel racing. In her 16th straight NFR appearance, Lockhart was clocked at 13.78 seconds to earn $12,125. With a time of 13.61 seconds, Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas, won the round.

Ty Erickson of Helena was clocked at 5.3 seconds in his second performance in steer wrestling. Erickson, the 2019 world champion, didn't place on Friday. Timmy Sparing, also from Helena, had a time of 5.0 seconds and also finished out of the money in Round 2.

Two time world champion Hunter Cure of Holliday, Texas, won the go-round by pinning his steer in 3.7 seconds.

Corvallis' Caleb Bennett, atop Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co.'s Apollo, scored a 73.5 in the second performance of bareback riding. It was the second straight night that Bennett failed to place.

Cole Reiner of Buffalo, Wyoming, scored an 83. Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah, looking to add to his record haul of six world titles, scored 79.5 a night after winning Round 1. Friday's Round 2 bareback winner was Leighton Berry of Weatherford, Texas, who scored 86.5.

Billings' header Clay Tryan and partner Jade Corkill of Fallon, Nevada, took a no-time in the second performance of team roping Friday, failing to place after taking second in Round 1. Clay Smith (Broken Bow, Oklahoma) and Jake Long (Coffeyville, Kansas) took Round 2 with a time of 4.1 seconds.

The third performance of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will be held Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.