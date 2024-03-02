Norfolk Southern train derails onto banks of Pennsylvania river

A Norfolk Southern train with a long line of cargo cars derailed in a dramatic scene along the banks of a major Pennsylvania river on Saturday. It appeared to be carrying freight and other materials.

It was not immediately clear if any hazardous substances spilled into the river, nor the exact damage caused. The Nancy Run Fire Company released an image on social media confirming a rescue engine had been sent to the scene at Riverside Dr. in Lower Saucon.

The area is situated north of Philadelphia, just under two hours by car.

Authorities said no injuries were reported, but signaled that at least some of the train cars had toppled over into the moving water of the Lehigh River. Images released by emergency responders appeared to show at least two locomotive cars partially in the river.

The Lower Saucon Fire Rescue department worked with the Northhampton County Emergency Management Service to help local and state agencies recover sections of the train and assess damage.

Authorities didn't immediately release a cause for the derailment.

Norfolk Southern told Scripps News the company appreciates "the quick, professional response by local emergency agencies," and said, "crews and contractors are on-scene and assessing with first responders," to create a clean up plan.

The incident comes just one year after Norfolk Southern's disastrous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, where hazardous material caught fire in that crash. The resulting plume of black smoke it caused and reports of negative health effects on residents became national news as people in the area were displaced.

SEE MORE: Derailed: East Palestine, 1 year later

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com