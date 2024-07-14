Shannen Doherty, star of 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' dies at 53 after years of battling cancer

Actress Shannen Doherty has died at the age of 53 after years of battling cancer, her publicist reportedly told People magazine on Sunday.

Doherty, who was best known for her roles in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed," was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and was later vocal about her journey with the disease.

Leslie Sloane, Doherty's longtime publicist, told People she died on Saturday surrounded by loved ones.

Doherty underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation during her fight against cancer. She announced she was in remission in 2017. She later revealed that the cancer was stage 4 and had spread to her brain and her bones.

She was a native of Memphis, Tennessee but moved to Los Angeles with her family at a young age. She became a child actor, starring in the "Little House on the Prairie" TV series and then moved on to movie roles, like "Heathers" and "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," as a teenager.