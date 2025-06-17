Trailblazer Nina Kuscsik, pioneer of women's marathon running, dies at 86

Nina Kuscsik, a trailblazing long-distance runner who proved that women should be allowed to compete in major marathons, died last week at age 86, her family announced.

She was the official female winner of both the New York Marathon and the Boston Marathon.

She entered these races in an era when women were discouraged—and sometimes even banned—from participating in long-distance running events. In 1970, she was the only woman to compete in the inaugural New York Marathon. One year later, she became the first woman to run a marathon in under three hours.

Her performance at the 1971 New York Marathon helped spur organizers to create a female division.

In 1972, she became the first women's division champion of the Boston Marathon. Later that year, she was the first official women's champion of the New York Marathon.

Although she had retired from the sport by 1984, she advocated for the International Olympic Committee to add the women's marathon to its slate of competitions.

"Kuscsik changed the sport of running by breaking through the 'Boys’ Club' barrier and changing the rules so they included women. A humble but consistently excellent distance runner throughout the 1970s, she opened doors for future generations," New York Road Runners said in a statement.

The Boston Athletic Association, organizers of the Boston Marathon, also paid tribute to Kuscsik.

"Nina was more than a pioneer, determined women’s running advocate, and celebrated icon within the sport. To us, she was a friend who will always be remembered for her kindness, joyful laugh, and smile. Nina held the distinct honor of winning the 1972 Boston Marathon and recognized the platform that came with that triumphant moment, inspiring thousands of women to reach their own goals and finish lines in the decades since," the organization said in a statement.