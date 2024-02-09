Obituary: Beverlee Jean Fairbanks

Beverlee Jean Fairbanks, 89, passed away on February 3, 2024, at the BeeHive Homes in Great Falls, Montana. Beverlee was born November 11, 1934, in Great Falls, Montana and was adopted at birth by Leona and James Ernest (Ernie) Tidwell. Her family lived in Great Falls, Square Butte Bench, Square Butte, and Geraldine while her father farmed on the Square Butte Bench. Beverlee was 10 years old when her dad Ernie passed away in 1944.

Her mom married Homer Payne on June 7, 1947. He owned Payne Sand & Gravel along with Payne Construction and farmed. Beverly received her early schooling at Square Butte, Square Butte Bench and Geraldine schools. Her senior year of High School she began dating Douglas Fairbanks. She graduated from Great Falls Central Catholic High School in 1952. She and Douglas married on January 22, 1953. Douglas farmed for Homer Payne and worked for him at Payne Construction. Her stepfather, Homer passed away on November 24, 1961, and then Doug and Bev took over the farm.

Beverlee was a devoted farm wife. She kept busy collecting antiques, attending sales, knitting, crocheting and cross stitching. She also fired ceramics at one time. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Geraldine, the Eastern Star, and the Geraldine Senior Center. Bev was one of the founding members of the Geraldine Historical Committee that saved and restored the Milwaukee Depot in Geraldine. She enjoyed being at the farm watching the animals and the birds. In the springtime she enjoyed the butterflies in her flower garden.

Beverlee is survived by her two children, son, Rocque (Karen) Fairbanks, daughter, Dallas (Timothy) Fischer. Four grandchildren: Seth Fairbanks, Kalyn (Cody) Joyce, Orie (Jackie) Fischer, and Connor Fairbanks. Six great grandchildren: Cooper Fairbanks (Jacque Morse, Mother), Dylan Fischer, Bryleigh Fischer, Caden Joyce, Mackenzie Joyce and Kylie Joyce.

