Obituary: John "Jack" Melvin Czifro

John “Jack” Melvin Czifro, aged 77, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Jack was born on December 16, 1945, in Great Falls, Montana to George and Mildred (Hovland) Czifro. Jack met the love of his life, Sanna Budeski, in 1974 while working at the Frey’s Union 76 gas station across from Kentucky Fried Chicken where she worked. They married on September 6, 1975, and had their daughter, Jessica, in 1980.

He was a “Jack” of all trades, working at the meat company, bartending, gas station attendant, and a teamster for the Cascade County Road Department where he worked for over 30 years, finally retiring in December 2003. He turned his passion for woodworking into a successful business. “Oak by Jack” was cherished by many who were fortunate enough to receive a piece of his work. Always trying to stay busy, he dealt poker in Great Falls and Lincoln and picked balls at Hickory Swings.

Jack’s favorite interests were fishing and boating on Holter with his wife and spending time at their property in Craig, MT, hunting in Lincoln with his good friend Kenny, playing pool, great times at Hickory Swings golfing, and meeting friends for coffee. He was a huge Griz fan and would be so happy that they won the Brawl of the Wild this year. Jack’s three grandchildren were his pride and joy.

Jack is survived by his wife, Sanna; daughter, Jessica (Ben) Lopuch; grandchildren, Taylee, Logan, and Camilla; brothers, Henry (Carrie) and Don; sister, Mary; many nieces and nephews; and family and friends.

