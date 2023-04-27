Obituary: Laurie Crawford

Laurie Crawford, an extraordinary woman with an exceptionally bright soul, left this physical realm at the age of 61.

Known for her "unique" taste in being true to herself, Laurie could often be found walking around, talking to, and smiling at everyone she met. Her vivid purple hair was her statement piece, and she received compliments everywhere she went. Born in Aurora, Colorado to Gary and Shirlee Wyman, Laurie was already a world traveler before she turned one year old! Being raised in a military family, she experienced living in Colorado, Okinawa, and Florida just to name a few places.

A phenomenally gifted pianist, Laurie's piano teacher told her parents that there was nothing more he could teach her at 10 years old. She absorbed everything she had been taught, and simply allowed her fingers to work the magic! She enjoyed playing piano "casually" for herself as well as anyone who might enjoy the music.

Laurie is survived by her father, Gary Wyman; daughter, Sarah Wyman; brother, Richard Wyman (Mary Van Leuven); sister, Barbie Brumbaugh; nephew, Jessup Wyman; niece, Molly Wyman; and countless friends whom she loved with her whole heart.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



