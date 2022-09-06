Obituary: Samuel (Sammy) William Payne

Samuel (Sammy) William Payne III was born July 13th, 1955 in Great Falls, MT to Samuel Payne and Betty (Papan) Payne. Sammy thoroughly enjoyed his childhood days in Ulm. Sammy went to work for Elmo Hamilton at the ripe young age of 12 years old. He also worked along side his dad at his Riverview Conoco station. The experience he gained there helped him to begin his occupation career at Montgomery Wards. Sammy had a strong work ethic and was an extremely talented mechanic.

For a brief period, he also worked at Melroe Welding Materials in Fort Benton, MT. He found his way back to Wards and worked there until they closed. He then moved on to work for Swains Spring Service and also Cut Bank Tire. Then onto Electric City Brakes until he retired.

Sammy was united in marriage to Diane Korst in 1973. From this union came three sons whom he was extremely proud of. They later divorced but through all the ups and downs remained very close.

Sammy met his match when he set his eyes on an Italian beauty, Darlene Stevens. He not only gained a lifelong partner; he also gained a son, Raymond. They made a home together with their blended family. They got married in 1998 and shared lots of laughter and lots of love.