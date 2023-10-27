1 person dead, 1 injured in Missoula County crash

GREAT FALLS — A man from Superior died and a woman from Superior was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Missoula County on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

It happened at about 10:25 a.m. along Interstate 90 near mile marker 77, about two miles southeast of Alberton.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 61-year-old woman was driving a Chevy Trailblazer when the vehicle hit the guard rail, then crossed the highway and hit the guardrail on the other side.

The passenger, a 64-year-old Superior man, died at the scene; the man's name has not been released.

The driver was taken to a Missoula hospital; the nature and extent of her injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, the roads were icy at the time of the crash.

MHP says the two people were not wearing seatbelts, and speed and/or impaired (drugs/alcohol) were not factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.