One person dead in Sanders County crash

NOXON — A man died in a crash in Sanders County on Monday.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that a 37-year-old man from Haugan died in the crash that happened at about 6:45 a.m. on Montana Highway 200 several miles southwest of Noxon.

The man was driving a 2012 Chevy Tahoe when the vehicle went off the road, rolled over, and went through a tree, according to MHP.

The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

The MHP does not believe that alcohol, speed, and/or drugs were factors in the crash, but did not that the road was wet at the time of the crash.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. His name has not been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.