Out & About: Malmstrom AFB Museum

In this week's Out & About feature, reporter Paul Sanchez visits the Malmstrom Air Force Base Museum and Air Park.

Please contact the museum for information/special tours. To make an appointment, check availability, or talk with a museum employee, please call 406-731-2705.

In order to gain entry to the museum, which is located within Malmstrom Air Force Base perimeter:



Non-DoD ID cardholder will need to process through the visitor Control Center located outside and to the right of the 2nd Avenue North gate. A valid state-issued driver's license or picture ID card will be needed.

​Non-US residents will require a valid passport. Contact the museum no less than five business days in advance of your visit. The phone number is (406) 731-2504.

Non-DoD ID cardholders will not be granted access to visit the museum without gaining the proper clearance from the Visitor Control Center.

Malmstrom Air Force Base is located just outside the eastern edge of Great Falls along Second Avenue North.