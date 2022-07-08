Buffalo Kite Festival on Saturday and Sunday

Montana State Parks and SkyWindWorld Inc. will host the ninth annual Buffalo Kite Festival at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park on July 9 and 10.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said in a news release that the festival is free and will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on July 9 and July 10.

Visitors will learn about the buffalo art featured on the kites, have an opportunity create their own kite and fly it over the buffalo jump, and also make a traditional Native American game piece and cattail doll.

Food trucks will be present for the event, along with Native American artists and vendors who will be displaying and selling their crafts.

Kite kits will be available to buy for $6 during the festival.

The Buffalo Kite Festival is a cooperative effort of Montana State Parks along with Terry Zee Lee, the founder of SkyWindWorld. Zee Lee has worked with Native American artists from around the United States to develop unique buffalo-themed kites, and SkyWindWorld is a nonprofit corporation that organizes and sponsors kite flying events, workshops, and traveling exhibits at various locations in Montana and Canada.

This family-friendly event is suitable for all ages. For more information call park ranger Alice Southworth at 406-866-2217 or email alice.southworth@mt.gov

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is located 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270.



MTN Photo from 2021 Kite Festival



