Candy Cane Lane highlights holiday spirit

Candy Cane Lane, which highlights festive decor around Great Falls, has become a yearly tradition for families.

Prepping for Candy Cane Lane

Nikki Davalos grew up in California, going to a Candy Cane Lane in her hometown each year.

There was nothing like it in Great Falls, so she and her husband brought Candy Cane Lane to Montana in 2015.

During the event, they hand out hot cocoa and maps for a walking tour of the Christmas decorated houses in the area.

"We started on the other end of the park, and we handed out maybe 20 cups of cocoa and had our little bonfire and it was freezing, and then we just said, 'well let's do it again,' and we did it the next year and the next year," said Davalos. "Now we have a nonprofit, and so if we get any donations, we put them back into the community all year long."

Candy Cane Lane will be from 3pm to 8:30pm on Saturday, December 14th at Jaycee Park (225 23rd Avenue NE).

The event is free, but donations to their nonprofit, Montana Community Matters, are appreciated.

Video from last year: