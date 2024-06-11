Cascade set to host annual Splash-a-Roo Pool Fundraiser

GREAT FALLS — The town of Cascade will host its annual Splash-a-Roo Pool Fundraiser on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

The annual event raises money to help with the cost of maintaining the pool to keep it safe for families to enjoy.

Among the activities that are scheduled:



8am - Color run

10am - Youth Triathlon

12pm - Food trucks and Farmers Market begins

12pm - Carnival kicks off with a Water slide & Dunk tank

3pm - Tug of war

3:30pm - Pie eating contest

4pm - Gunny Sack races

*TBA - Pool will open around this time, will update on time for this day

5:30pm - Chili Cook off

6pm - Chicken Bingo

7pm - Concert begins @ stage

For more information, contact Teresa at 541-730-9016 (text messaging is preferred) or click here.

