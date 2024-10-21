Checking out the Applestem Corn Maze

After almost two decades in business, the Applestem Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch near Craig has once again reopened its gates to the public, inviting families and adventurers alike to experience the wonders of agriculture, animals, and a little touch of history.

A Legacy of Fun and Agriculture

Scott Blackman, the "Director of Fun", is passionate about promoting agriculture. “This is our 19th year,” Blackman says. “We wanted to pursue something to promote agriculture. We were directly involved in feeding cattle, and feedlots were getting a bad rap. We want to show that agriculture can be fun.” And fun is exactly what the Apple Stem Corn Maize delivers.

Each year, the maze is reimagined with a brand-new design, and this year’s is something truly special.

A Tribute to Ernest Hemingway

For the 2023 maze, the design is none other than the iconic face of author Ernest Hemingway. “This year, we’re celebrating his 125th birthday,” Blackman explains. “We’ve known the Hemingway family for the last 30 years. His son and my daughter and I used to hunt together. The life of a Hemingway is a story in itself.”

The corn maze has always had deep connections to both agriculture and history, but this homage to one of America’s most celebrated writers adds a unique personal touch to the experience.

New Attractions and Classic Favorites

In addition to the maze, there’s no shortage of activities. “We’ve got farm animals that visitors can feed,” says Blackman. “We’ve got everything from Wynona, our big red Highlander cow, to small pigs, chickens, turkeys, sheep, and a pony.” The petting zoo is always a hit with visitors, especially kids eager to get up close with the animals.

For those looking to take a piece of fall home with them, the maize also sells pumpkins—perfect for your fall décor or jack-o’-lantern creations.

And for history buffs, there’s an exciting new addition this year: a restored trapper’s cabin. “It’s an authentic cabin from way back. We’ve restored it inside and out,” Blackman shares, offering a glimpse into Montana’s rich pioneer history.

Plan Your Visit

Conveniently located halfway between Helena and Great Falls, the Apple Stem Corn Maize is an easy, scenic drive. The fall colors lining the Missouri River Valley make the trip even more worthwhile.

The maze is open Fridays from 5 to 9 PM, Saturdays from 1 to 9 PM, and Sundays from 1 to 6 PM. The season continues until October 27th.

“We’d love for you to come out, enjoy the maze, and make everlasting memories,” says Blackman. And with everything the maize has to offer—whether it’s a brush with literary history, the fun of feeding farm animals, or getting lost in the corn—those memories are guaranteed to last a lifetime.

Click here to visit the website for more information, or call 406-235-4227.

To visit the Maze travel to 2987 Craig Frontage Rd. Craig, MT 59648 or go online to https://www.applestemcornmaze.com for more info.

