Coming up: a free movie at Gibson Park

Come enjoy a free movie on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at Gibson Park in Great Falls.

The movie this time is "Despicable Me 4," and it will begin a little after 8 pm (as soon as it is dark enough) in Gibson Park near the bandshell.

Great Falls Park & Recreation says the movie is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to the park for an evening under the stars.

The event will also include fun kids’ activities including face painting (7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.).

There will be snacks available for purchase at the Snack Shack.



More events happening on Saturday/Sunday:

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14: There will be a Flea Market at the Moose Lodge in Black Eagle (401 21st Street North) from 9am until 3pm. All proceeds will benefit Family Mission. For more information, call Sue at 406-403-2133.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 14: Paris Gibson Square will host its annual Arts On Fire Festival from 10am until 4pm at 1400 First Avenue North. Art activities, musical performances, food trucks, gallery tours, artist alley vendor market, art demonstrations, root beer floats, pottery sale, and more! For more information, call Sara Johnson at 406-727-8255.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 14: Super 1 Foods (3160 10th Avenue South) in Great Falls will host Cram The Cart from 9am to 5pm. Junior League is hosting the event for Head Start. Come do your weekly grocery shopping at Super 1 and grab a wish list of items needed to restock Head Start's pantry. Even 1 item helps! For more information, call Alicia Semmler at 605-216-8408.

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 15: The annual My Best Day 5K will be held at West Bank Park in Great Falls starting at 11am. Fundraiser for school scholarships. All proceeds go to the Jake Arntson Memorial Fund at the Great Falls Public School Foundation, in memory of Jake and all the young lives lost too soon. For more information, click here, or click here, or contact Joanie Agamenoni at 406.781.7739 or joanie.agamenoni@gmail.com.

