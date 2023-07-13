Coming up: a summer 'Movie in the Park' in Great Falls

Great Falls Park & Recreation will host a "Movie In The Park" on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

The featured movie is "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

There will also be fun activities for kids, including face-painting at the nearby Snack Shack,, from 7 p.m. until the movie starts.

The movie is scheduled to begin at around 9:30 p.m. (as soon as it is dark enough) in Gibson Park near the bandshell.

The blockbuster is based on the iconic video game franchise and features Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser.

The movie was a box-office smash when it was released earlier this year, grossing more than $1.3 billion dollars.

The movie is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to the park for an evening under the stars.

Sponsors for this event include Mountain Title, Steel Etc., Montana Credit Union, Great Falls Hospital, Century Gaming, and the Snack Shack at Gibson Park.

